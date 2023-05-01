Mumbai, May 1: Yashasvi Jaiswal's magnificent 124 went in vain as Suryakumar Yadav (55) and Tim David (45 not out) carried five-time champions Mumbai Indians to a six-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the 1000th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) in a run-fest at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Mumbai looked in trouble when they were 104/3 in 12 overs in their IPL 2023 clash. But Suryakumar smashed 20 runs off the 13th over from Kuldeep Sen and from there on, he never looked back, hitting eight fours and two sixes while David was brilliant in smacking two fours and five humongous sixes for Mumbai to go to seventh place in the points table with the highest successful chase in IPL at the venue. Sandeep Sharma Pulls Off Sensational Diving Catch to Dismiss Suryakumar Yadav During MI vs RR IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Mumbai didn't have a great start to chasing 213 as captain Rohit Sharma was castled by a knuckleball from Sandeep Sharma in the second over. Cameron Green walked in and smashed Trent Boult for three fours through mid-off, mid-on and point, before slog-sweeping Ravichandran Ashwin over deep backward square leg for six and slamming Yuzvendra Chahal down the ground for another maximum. After Ishan Kishan sliced to deep point off Ravichandran Ashwin, Suryakumar launched his first ball for six over backward square leg. He then slammed Jason Holder for a hat-trick of fours through the wristy flick, whip and a jaw-dropping ramp. Though Green holed out to the deep off Ashwin, Suryakumar ensured the tempo didn't drop.

The crowd roared more in the 13th over when Suryakumar nonchalantly flicked Kuldeep Sen for six into the second tier of deep backward square leg, followed by three consecutive fours - a cut through deep point was followed by driving in the gap between mid-off and extra cover and dabbing over short third-man. Yuzvendra Chahal came in for thrashing in the next over as Suryakumar pierced the gap between short third man and backward point for four, followed by Tilak Varma reverse-sweeping for four and unfurling lofted drive over long-off for six. After Suryakumar reached his fifty in 24 balls, he drove o'er Holder's head with a straight bat for four. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

But in a bid to ramp off Trent Boult in the 16th over, Suryakumar fell as Sandeep ran backwards from short fine leg and made a full-stretched dive to complete a fantastic catch with both hands. Tilak Varma and David hit a four and six each off Holder in the 17th over, before taking a four each off Boult in the next over. David smashed Sandeep over long-on for six and launched a drive through cover for four, before swiping thrice over the leg-side fence for a hat-trick of sixes in the first three balls of the final over, ironically all full tosses, to seal a dramatic win for Mumbai coming just ten minutes before Sunday got over.

Earlier, Jaiswal smashed the highest score by an uncapped Indian batter in the IPL through his stunning 124 off 62 balls and propelled Rajasthan Royals to a massive 212/7, while also the joint-highest individual score 'n the franchise's history. Jaiswal shone the brightest by mixing solidity in technique and power in shots which were conventional and innovative while using the crease well in hitting 16 fours and eight sixes at a strike rate of 200 in an innings where the next best score was just 18. 'Future Star of Indian Cricket' Netizens in Awe of Yashasvi Jaiswal After Rajasthan Royals Opener Scores Maiden IPL Hundred.

He made 41 runs off 23 balls in Power-play and amassed 44 runs off 25 balls in the middle overs, before smacking 39 runs off 14 balls in the death overs in a scintillating show of batsmanship. Jaiswal continued from where he left in Jaipur, hooking off Green and Jofra Archer for sixes. He tore into Riley Meredith for four boundaries in the fifth over - a loft over mid-on was followed by driving through cover, slicing behind point and slamming one down the ground. Post power-play, Mumbai had success when Jos Buttler miscued a loft to long-on off Piyush Chawla.

Sanju Samson began with a scintillating six dispatched high over long-on off Chawla before scooping a good length ball from Kumar Kartikeya Singh over fine leg for four. But his promising run came to an end when he chipped tamely to deep mid-wicket off Arshad Khan. Jaiswal marched on to reach his fifty in 32 balls in the 11th over with a drive on a full toss from Chawla. But two balls later, the veteran leg-spinner bounced back by castling Devdutt Padikkal with a googly beating the outside edge and crashing into the stumps. List of Centuries in IPL 2023: Batsmen With Hundreds in Indian Premier League Season 16.

A cut-off Meredith for four was followed by Jaiswal staying low to scoop over short fine leg in the 12th over. In the next over, Jaiswal produced the shot of the innings by nailing a reverse sweep for six over point off Chawla and followed it up by smashing down the ground for four. He made great use of width from Green in slashing over backward point for four and followed it up by heaving Meredith over long-on for six. But Jaiswal was losing support from the other end as Jason Holder, Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel holed out to fielders in the deep.

Jaiswal maintained his tempo by walking across and pulling Arshad over fine leg for six. He then slammed Meredith for a hat-trick of fours in the 18th over - flicking a full toss through fine leg was followed by pulling through mid-wicket, which fetched him his century in 53 balls and ended with a slice through backward point. Jaiswal then backed away against Archer to slap over long-off and hammer over deep mid-wicket for back-to-back sixes in the 19th over. He produced a crisp cover drive and steered a wide yorker past short third man for back-to-back fours, before being dismissed for 124 in a caught and bowled dismissal by Arshad.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 212/7 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 124; Arshad Khan 3/39, Piyush Chawla 2/34) lost to Mumbai Indians 214/4 in 19.3 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 55, Tim David 45 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/27, Sandeep Sharma 1/35) by six wickets

