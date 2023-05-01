The 1000th game in the Indian Premier League showed why the tournament has been such a massive success, as an uncapped youngster rose to the occasion and made the night his own. Yes, Yashasvi Jaiswal might not have ended up on the winning side as Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals, but that does not take away from the fact that his 124 off just 62 balls was probably one of the most prominent examples of how the IPL has, over the years, been a platform for so many youngsters to make a mark. A glittering evening saw the BCCI felicitate Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson and legends Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara with souvenirs to mark the IPL completing 1000 matches. And Jaiswal marked the occasion by scoring a hundred, taking fans on a trip down memory lane when Brendon McCullum had kickstarted proceedings in the tournament with a blazing century in the inaugural game. 'Future Star of Indian Cricket' Netizens in Awe of Yashasvi Jaiswal After Rajasthan Royals Opener Scores Maiden IPL Hundred.

Jaiswal’s hundred was much like McCullum’s as it was a one-man show. Cut back to McCullum’s 158* on April 18, 2008. No other batter in the team even crossed fifty while the Kiwi right-hander was going hell for leather. And 999 games later, a similar thing happened with Jaiswal scoring a hundred and no other batter in the team even came close to a half-century. The next best score to Jaiswal’s hundred was that of Jos Buttler, who hit 18. As a matter of fact, there were 25 extras, which was even more than any other Rajasthan batter’s (barring Jaiswal) individual score. And while it seemed a night which completely belonged to Yashasvi, the show-stoppers were from the opposition camp—Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David. The two played essential knocks to help Mumbai Indians scale down 212/7 with three balls to spare and register the highest run-chase at Wankhede. While Suryakumar Yadav starred with his second fifty of the season (55 off 29), it was pyrotechnics from the bat of David (45* off 14 balls) which took Mumbai Indians home on a historic night. Yashasvi Jaiswal Out or Not Out? Fans Feel It Was a No Ball As Rajasthan Royals Opener Falls to a Full-Toss During MI vs RR IPL 2023 Match.

MI vs RR IPL 2023 Stat Highlights

#The 1000th match in the IPL was played between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.

#Yashasvi Jaiswal hit his maiden IPL hundred.

#It was also the third century of this year’s IPL.

#Yashasvi Jaiswal also has the highest individual score for Rajasthan Royals (124).

#He became the first uncapped batter in IPL 2023 to score a hundred.

#His 124 was also the highest score by an uncapped player in the IPL.

#Jaiswal is also the fourth youngest player at 21 years and 123 days to score a hundred in the IPL.

#He now has the most 50+ opening partnerships for Rajasthan Royals with Jos Buttler (8).

#Coincidentally, it was also the second hundred by a left-hander against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede in IPL 2023. The other was KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer. Mumbai Indians won both these matches.

#Wankhede saw its highest-ever successful run-chase (213).

#This was also the fourth-highest successful run-chase in the IPL.

#Rajasthan Royals posted their highest total against Mumbai Indians in the IPL (212/7).

Mumbai Indians will cherish this win for a long time as they have returned to winning ways, having been defeated by Gujarat Titans in their last match. They next face Punjab Kings on May 3. Rajasthan Royals, however, will have to work to do when they take on Gujarat Titans on May 5.

