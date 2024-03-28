Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 28 (ANI): Gujarat Titans' (GT) skipper Shubman Gill, batter Kane Williamson and other players were seen smashing during the net practice ahead of their upcoming clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

The Gujarat-based franchise shared a small clip on their social media handle with players showcasing their attacking style.

"Practice, determination and grit," GT wrote on X while sharing the clip.

After opening their campaign in the T20 tournament with a win over MI, GT suffered a comprehensive 63-run win against CSK in their previous encounter.

Recapping GT's last match, GT put CSK into bat first after winning the toss. Fiery knocks from Rachin Ravindra (46 in 20 balls, with six fours and three sixes), skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (46 in 36 balls, with five fours and a six) and Dube (51 in 23 balls, with two fours and five sixes) took CSK to 206/6 in 20 overs.

Rashid Khan (2/49) and Spencer Johnson (1/35) were among the picks of the bowlers for GT. In the run-chase, GT kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Sai Sudharsan (37 in 31 balls, with three fours), Wriddhiman Saha (21 in 17 balls, with four boundaries) and David Miller (21 in 16 balls, with three fours) tried to put up a fight, but it was just not enough. GT were restricted to 143/8 and lost by 63 runs.

Tushar Deshpande (2/21), Deepak Chahar (2/28) and Mustafizur Rahman (2/30) were the top bowlers for CSK. Dube took home the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

Gujarat Titans (GT) squad: Shubhman Gill (C), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan. , Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, B.R. Sharath. (ANI)

