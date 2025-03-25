Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 25 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their opening match of the IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Both teams will be aiming for a strong start to their campaign. Shreyas Iyer, who won the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy as KKR captain last year, will now lead PBKS. Iyer will look to make an impact against Gujarat.

Shubman Gill will be seen opening with a new batting partner, Jos Buttler.

"We will bowl first. It is a good cricketing wicket. There is some dew here. Just keeping it in mind. Dew is a big factor here. Big targets can be chased down. Preparation has been amazing. We have our bases covered. The bowling attack is good. Very fortunate to play at the biggest stadium in the world. We have four pacers and two spinners," Gill said after winning the toss.

Gujarat's impact subs are Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Ishant Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Washington Sundar.

"I would have loved to bowl. I am always someone who loves a chase. Take the challenge. There are so many familiar faces around. There is Ricky. You need unity and synergy in the team. We have got a lot of all-rounders in the team. We are spoilt for choices. Since we will be batting first, we have only one spinner and three seamers," Iyer said.

Punjab's impact subs are Nehal Wadhera, Praveen Dubey, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna. (ANI)

