Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav has crossed 4000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he smashed a four off Avesh Khan to reach the feat.

The MI superstar reached this milestone in Match 45 of IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

He has accumulated another record in the match as he crossed 150 sixes in the IPL. Yadav accomplished the milestone with his initial maximum of the game off Ravi Bishnoi.

Surya made 54 (28), before getting out to Avesh Khan in the 18th over his innings included four fours and four sixes.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians (MI) on an action-packed Sunday in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton opened the innings for Rohit started off from here. He left in Hyderabad against Sunrisers Hyderabad. he smashed two sixes off Mayank Yadav he faced.

Mayank fought back and removed Rohit on a slower one, which Rohit played straight into the hands of short third man Will Jacks joined Rickelton in the middle.

Rickelton powered MI to 66/1 in their first six overs. He made 49 inside the power-play, in just 24 balls. The duo of Rickelton and Jacks put on their 50-run partnership in 30 balls for the second wicket in the 8th over.

Digvesh Rathi took the wickets of Ryan Rickelton for 58 (32) in the 9th over; his innings included six fours and four sixes. Surya Kumar Yadav joined Jacks in the middle, MI bought up their 100 in the 10th over.

Prince Yadav gets the batter of Will Jacks on 29 (21) in the 12th over, his innings included three fours and a six. Tilak Varma joined Surya Kumar Yadav in the middle. After getting hammered for 16 runs in his last over, Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Tilak Varma for 6 (5) in the 13th over. MI skipper Hardik Pandya joined SKY in the middle. (ANI)

