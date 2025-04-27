Mumbai, April 27: The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is heading towards its business end of the group stage, and pulsating clashes have unfolded throughout the phase. Out of 45 fixtures in the cash-rich league, the 200-plus total has been breached 23 times, and Sunrisers Hyderabad hold the record of posting the highest total. Their rollicking performance and belligerent mindset against the Rajasthan Royals led to a ruthless onslaught. With runs coming in heavily, some players have managed to maintain their economical nature. Here is a look at the top five players with the best economy. IPL 2025: A Look at Most Sixes by Batters in Indian Premier League, From Shreyas Iyer to Yashasvi Jaiswal; Check Full List.

Moeen Ali (KKR)

Moeen Ali (Photo Credit: X/@KKR_Xtra)

The seasoned all-rounder Moeen Ali has been the most economical bowler in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league. The Kolkata Knight Riders spin bowling all-rounder has represented the defending champions in four matches, bowled 11 overs, conceded 70 runs and maintained an economy of 6.36.

Kuldeep Yadav (DC)

Kuldeep Yadav (Photo credit: Twitter @IPL)

The Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav comes in next with an economy of 6.50. In eight matches, he has bowled 32 overs and given away 208 runs and has scythed 12 wickets as well.

Will Jacks (MI)

Will Jacks (Photo Credit :X/@IPL)

The Mumbai Indians all-rounder Will Jacks comes in the third spot with an economy of 6.66. He has played in eight matches, bowled nine overs and has given away 60 runs. Race for Orange Cap: A Look at Leading Run-Scorers in IPL 2025, From Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav; Check Full List.

Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR)

Varun Chakaravarthy (Photo Credit: X/@KKRiders)

Another KKR ball tweaker to feature on the list is mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. He has featured in nine matches, bowled 35 overs and conceded 240 runs at an economy of 6.85.

Anshul Kamboj (CSK)

Anshul Kamboj (Photo Credit: X/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj has played three matches, bowled eight overs, and conceded 55 runs at an economy of 6.87.