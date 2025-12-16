Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 16 (ANI): Indian opener Prithvi Shaw headed back to the Delhi Capitals (DC) after the franchise acquired the right-handed batter for Rs 75 lakh at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction on Tuesday.

Australia left-arm seamer Spencer Johnson, whose base price was Rs 1.5 crore, went unsold in the auction. England wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith also remained unsold. Smith's base price was Rs 2 crore.

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings purchased New Zealand's Zak Foulkes for Rs 75 lakh. Delhi Capitals bought Kyle Jamieson for his base price of Rs 1 crore.

England's Tom Banton and New Zealand's Adam Milne were sold to Gujarat Giants and Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.4 crore, respectively. India U-19 player Vihaan Malhotra was sold to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 30 lakh.

The accelerated round of the IPL 2026 auction witnessed some major highlights with Bangladesh left-armer Mustafizur Rahman heading to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 9.20 crores, West Indies veteran Jason Holder going to Gujarat Titans (GT) for Rs 7 crores, and Sri Lanka's leading T20I run-getter Pathum Nissanka going to Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 4 crores.

Besides the international stars getting attention, the night continued to be a big payday for Indian uncapped players as MP batter Akshat Raghuvanshi went to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 2.2 crores and left-arm pacer from MP, Mangesh Yadav, went to RCB for Rs 5.2 crores.

The experienced Windies star Holder attracted CSK and Gujarat Titans (GT) in a bidding war, with the price reaching Rs 7 crore, and GT prevailed. He has taken 90 wickets in 64 T20s at an average of 21.54, with six four-fers, the most by a bowler this year. For WI, he has featured in 86 T20Is, scoring 746 runs at a strike rate of over 135 and taking 97 wickets at an average of 26.87.

Meanwhile, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 25.20 crores, became the third-most expensive player in the league's history and the most expensive overseas player in the competition's history.

Rajasthan Royals and KKR entered an intense bidding war, with the Royals opting out at around Rs 13 crores, and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which entered the bidding, pushing the price well above Rs 20 crores. CSK bid Rs 25 crores, and KKR followed it with a 25.20 crores bid and won the war.

Green has scored 521 runs in 21 T20Is matches at an average of 32.56, SR of 160.30, with six fifties and has 12 wickets averaging 23.35. He has scored 1,334 runs in 63 T20S at an average of 33.35, with a SR of 151.07, including a century and seven fifties, and has taken 28 wickets at an average above 34.

The young Aussie all-rounder featured in the 2023 and 2024 IPL seasons with the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), scoring 707 runs in 29 matches at an average of 41.58, with an SR of 153-plus, a century and two fifties and took 16 wickets at an average of above 41.5. But he did not participate in last season's auction due to injury.

Though the winning bid for Cameron Green was for Rs 25.2 crore, Green can only earn Rs 18 crore in the IPL 2026 season. (ANI)

