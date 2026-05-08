Sports News | IPL 2026: Can Kuldeep-Axar Exploit Vulnerable KKR Skipper Rahane in Early Powerplay Match-up?

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): As Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home, the team's spinners Kuldeep Yadav and skipper Axar Patel could target opposition skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who has struggled to score consistently in the tournament so far.

An upbeat KKR, on a hat-trick of wins after a six-match winless run, will be taking on the Capitals, who will be looking to go all out to preserve their fortress which has been breached four times this tournament. Kuldeep, who has had a poor tournament with just seven scalps in 10 matches at an average of over 44 and an economy rate of 10.40, could be crucial in this early match-up against Rahane.

Also Read | Impact Subs in Today’s IPL Match for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

Against Kuldeep, as per ESPNCricinfo, Rahane has a strike rate of just 70.37, having been dismissed twice in five innings. He has scored just 19 runs in 27 balls against Kuldeep, having hit just one four. Against Axar, Rahane's strike rate is way better at 123.52. Rahane has scored 84 runs in 68 balls against Kuldeep, having been dismissed twice in 11 innings. He has hit Axar for eight fours and a six, but the DC skipper has managed to contain his run-scoring well against Rahane.

This season in nine innings, Rahane has scored 205 runs in nine innings at a modest average of 25.62 and a strike rate of 131.41, with a half-century to his name and a best score of 67.

Also Read | Lalit Modi Praises BCCI's Stricter Integrity Measures for IPL 2026 Season.

Squads: Delhi Capitals Squad: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Vipraj Nigam, Abishek Porel, Auqib Nabi Dar, David Miller, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Sahil Parakh, Madhav TiwariKolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Saurabh Dubey, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)