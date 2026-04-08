New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Shubman Gill played a captain's knock to take Gujarat Titans to 210 runs against Delhi Capitals in match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Asked to bat first, the GT started well with Gill returning at the helm after missing the last game due to injury. Sai Sudharsan lost his wicket in the third over when Mukesh Kumar got him bowled out at the score of 12 runs.

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Jos Buttler replaced him at the crease and cleared his intentions with early hits on Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar.

He raced to his half-century in just 24 balls and departed after making 52 off 27 balls with the help of three fours and five sixes. Kuldeep Yadav got him in his first over of the match.

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Washington Sundar came to bat at number 4 and he built up a 104-run partnership with Gill. The captain was the aggressor, contributing 57 runs.

Gill played a 70-run knock off 45 balls with the help of four fours and five sixes before Lungi Ngidi got him caught out by Nitish Rana.

Sundar also completed his half-century soon, but lost his wicket after trying to accelerate the run-rate in the death overs. He made 55 runs off 32 balls with the help of six fours and a couple of sixes.

Glen Phillips and Rahul Tewatia took the Titans to 210/4 after collecting a couple of boundaries in both of the last two overs.

Mukesh Kumar took two wickets, whereas Lungi Ngidi and Kuldeep shared one wicket each for the Delhi Capitals.

DC are unbeaten in this tournament with a couple of wins and now, they need 211 runs to stay unbeaten. On the other hand, GT are looking for their maiden win of the season and they will try to defend this total. (ANI)

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