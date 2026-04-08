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The UEFA Europa League 2025-26 quarter-finals ignite tonight as Portuguese side Braga host Spain’s Real Betis at the Braga Municipal Stadium. Both teams enter this first-leg encounter after impressive displays in the previous round, with Braga overturning a first-leg deficit against Ferencváros and Betis overcoming a tough test against Panathinaikos. As two of the competition's most technically gifted sides, tonight’s clash in Portugal is expected to be a high-tempo affair with a place in the semi-finals at stake. Will Neymar Jr Play Tonight in Deportivo Cuenca vs Santos CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2026 Match?.

Where To Watch Braga vs Real Betis?

For viewers in India, the match will be available to stream live on the Sony LIV app and website. While traditional television broadcast details vary, Sony Sports Network remains the primary rights holder for UEFA competitions in the region.

In the United Kingdom, the match will be televised live on TNT Sports 3, with digital streaming available via the discovery+ platform. Fans in the United States can follow the action on Paramount+. Harry Kane Becomes First Englishman To Join 50 Goals Club in UEFA Champions League.

Match Fact

Category Details Fixture S.C. Braga vs Real Betis Competition UEFA Europa League 2025–26 Stage Quarter-final, First Leg Date Wednesday, 8 April 2026 Venue Braga Municipal Stadium, Portugal Kick-off 17:45 BST / 22:15 IST TV Channel (UK) TNT Sports 4 TV Channel (India) Sony Sports Network Live Stream Discovery+ (UK) / SonyLIV (India)

Braga enter the match with significant momentum after a domestic win against Moreirense, though they will be without defender Adrian Barisic and midfielder Vitor Carvalho due to injury. Real Betis, managed by Manuel Pellegrini, will look to their experienced core, including Pablo Fornals and Antony, to secure a vital away goal before the return leg in Seville next week.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 09:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).