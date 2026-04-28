Sports News | IPL 2026: Suryakumar Just Nine Runs Away from Surpassing Pollard in MI's All-time Run Charts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav stands just nine runs away from surpassing legendary all-rounder Kieron Pollard to become the franchise's second-highest run-getter in history.

Suryakumar could achieve this milestone during his side's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

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Currently, Suryakumar is MI's third-highest run-getter with 3,907 runs in 121 matches and 119 innings at an average of 37.56, and a strike rate of 151.14, including two centuries and 29 fifties. At the second is Pollard, with 3,915 runs in 211 matches and 193 matches at an average of 28.78 and a strike rate of 147.01, including 18 fifties.

MI's top run-getter of all time is Rohit Sharma, who has made 6,289 runs in 240 matches and 236 innings at an average of 29.93 and a strike rate of 132.72, including two centuries and 41 fifties.

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Making 93 runs would also get Suryakumar to be the second MI batter to have scored 4,000 runs.

Suryakumar has had a very average IPL season so far, scoring just 157 runs in seven innings at an average of 22.42 at a strike rate of 142.72, including a fifty.

However, after making a return to form earlier this year following a prolonged slump with some fine performances against New Zealand and a no-holds-barred counter-attack of 84* against the USA in the T20 World Cup opener in February, the Indian T20I skipper's numbers have gone lean again. In past 15 innings that followed that USA clash, Suryakumar has scored just 315 runs at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 132.35, with only one half century to his name.

In 21 T20Is this year, Suryakumar has made 641 runs at an average of 35.61, at a strike rate of 156.64, including five fifties to his name. (ANI)

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