New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Holi, the festival of colours, love and friendship merges with the Indian Premier League (IPL), the grandest spectacle in world cricket. When these two festivals, both driven by the objective of inclusivity and joy, come together, it creates a mesmerizing sight.

It turns out to be a sight to behold as various cricketers from across the world, transcending nationalities and communities, enjoy the festival together.

Starting with the Delhi Capitals camp, star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who has finally made his much-anticipated return to the field after a life-threatening car accident in 2022, was seen enjoying the festival with his teammates. Along with him was the Australian opener, David Warner, who was seen hugging it out with his captain, all drenched in colour.

Head coach Ricky Ponting and players Yash Dhull, South Africa's Tristan Stubbs and Anrich Nortje, pacer Mukesh Kumar were among others enjoying the festival.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C47w4coKE7I/

https://www.instagram.com/p/C47qQ6Kh2YN/?img_index=3

Even former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma was seen enjoying Holi and spraying a water gun on his teammates.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C47lY__Mpgy/

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer was not spared by his teammates either as he was full of water and colour within seconds of meeting them. Mentor Gautam Gambhir, players Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana and Chetan Sakariya were among others enjoying the festival.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C47r053IYJz/

Coming to the Rajasthan Royals camp, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was also seen enjoying the festival of colours with teammates Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C47t8Kotl8Y/

Steve Smith, the star Australian batter and former England pacer Stuart Broad, who have had multiple battles during the Ashes series, were also seen enjoying the festival together as a part of IPL's broadcasting team.

India is celebrating Holi today. The festival of colours is a celebration of liveliness, joy and, of course, familial ties and close bonds. It marks the blooming of spring after a long winter season. On the day of Holi, people come together and smear dry and wet colours on each other. Many people, especially children celebrate the festival by playing with water-filled balloons and water guns. As with any other festival, people also treat each other to special Holi delicacies like gujiya. (ANI)

