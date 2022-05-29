Ahmedabad, May 29 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals:

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Sai Kishore b Yash Dayal 22

Jos Buttler c Saha b Hardik Pandya 39

Sanju Samson c Sai Kishore b Hardik Pandya 14

Devdutt Padikkal c Shami b Rashid Khan 2

Shimron Hetmyer c and b Hardik Pandya 11

Ravichandran Ashwin c Miller b Sai Kishore 6

Riyan Parag b Shami 15

Trent Boult c Rahul Tewatia b Sai Kishore 11

Obed McCoy run out 8

Prasidh Krishna not out 0

Extras: (lb-2) 2

Total: 130/9 in 20 overs

Fall of wickets: 31-1, 60-2, 79-3, 79-4, 94-5, 98-6, 112-7, 130-8, 130-9

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-33-1, Yash Dayal 3-0-18-1, Lockie Ferguson 3-0-22-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-18-1. Hardik Pandya 4-0-17-3, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore 2-0-20-2.

