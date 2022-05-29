Ahmedabad, May 29 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.
Rajasthan Royals:
Also Read | Sri Lanka To Propose for Transfer of Asia Cup 2022 Venue: Report.
Yashasvi Jaiswal c Sai Kishore b Yash Dayal 22
Jos Buttler c Saha b Hardik Pandya 39
Also Read | Ralf Rangnick To Leave Manchester United and Focus on Austria Job.
Sanju Samson c Sai Kishore b Hardik Pandya 14
Devdutt Padikkal c Shami b Rashid Khan 2
Shimron Hetmyer c and b Hardik Pandya 11
Ravichandran Ashwin c Miller b Sai Kishore 6
Riyan Parag b Shami 15
Trent Boult c Rahul Tewatia b Sai Kishore 11
Obed McCoy run out 8
Prasidh Krishna not out 0
Extras: (lb-2) 2
Total: 130/9 in 20 overs
Fall of wickets: 31-1, 60-2, 79-3, 79-4, 94-5, 98-6, 112-7, 130-8, 130-9
Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-33-1, Yash Dayal 3-0-18-1, Lockie Ferguson 3-0-22-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-18-1. Hardik Pandya 4-0-17-3, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore 2-0-20-2.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)