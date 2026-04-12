Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): It is clearly not the right time to be a bowler in T20 cricket, as run rates in the powerplay phase during the Indian Premier League (IPL) have averaged 10 per over on average for the first time ever.

As per data from CricViz, the powerplay run-rate during this year's IPL touched the all-time high of 10.47 runs per over. During the previous season, this rate was 9.61 per over.

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The run-rate during the powerplay has been on the rise this decade as players have gained a better understanding of the need to maximise the 20 overs available with the bat, especially the powerplay overs, where the field positions are in favour of the batters.

In the 2020 and 2021 seasons, this rate was 7.71 runs per over and jumped to 7.82 in the 2022 and 8.43 in the 2023 season. During the 2024 season, it started to touch extreme highs of 9.49, especially with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma breaking powerplay records.

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Coming to the clash between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), LSG were put to bat first and put 164/8 in 20 overs, with Aiden Markram (30 in 21 balls, with five fours and a six) being the only one to touch the 20-run mark.

Prasidh Krishna (4/28) and Ashok Sharma (2/32) were sensational with the ball.

In the next of the Super Sunday, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will meet five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (ANI)

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