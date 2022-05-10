Pune, May 10 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants here on Tuesday.

Gujarat Titans Innings:

Wriddhiman Saha c Avesh b Mohsin 5

Shubman Gill not out 63

Matthew Wade c de Kock b Avesh 10

Hardik Pandya c de Kock b Avesh 11

David Miller c Badoni b Holder 26

Rahul Tewatia not out 22

Extras: (LB-1 W-6) 7

Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 144

Fall of wickets: 1/8 2/24 3/51 4/103

Bowling: Mohsin Khan 4-0-18-1, Dushmantha Chameera 4-0-34-0, Avesh Khan 4-0-26-2, Krunal Pandya 4-0-24-0, Jason Holder 4-0-41- 1. More

