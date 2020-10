Dubai, Oct 25 (PTI) Scoreboard of Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings here on Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Innings

Also Read | Virat Kohli Becomes Third Indian Batsman to Smash 200 IPL Sixes, Achieves Feat During RCB vs CSK Clash.

Devdutt Padikkal c Gaikwad b Santner 22

Aaron Finch c Gaikwad b Curran 15

Also Read | KKR vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 46.

Virat Kohli c du Plessis b Curran 50

AB de Villiers c du Plessis b D Chahar 39

Moeen Ali c Santner b Curran 1

Chris Morris b D Chahar 2

Gurkeerat Singh Mann not out 2

Washington Sundar not out 5

Extras: (LB-2 W-5 NB-2) 9

Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 145

Fall of Wickets: 1/31 2/46 3/128 4/132 5/138 6/139

Bowling: Deepak Chahar 4-0-31-2, Monu Kumar 2-0-20-0, Sam Curran 3-0-19-3, Mitchell Santner 4-0-23-1, Imran Tahir 4-0-30-0, Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-20-0. More

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)