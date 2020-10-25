Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Dream11 Indian Premier League match no 46. The game will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 26, 2020. Both KKR and KXIP will enter this game with a positive mindset as they emerged victorious in their previous games. KKR is led by Dinesh Karthik, while KXIP plays under the captaincy of KL Rahul. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for KKR vs KXIP IPL 2020 Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. KXIP vs SRH Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Sandeep Sharma's 100 Wickets in IPL and Other Stats as Kings XI Punjab Win by 12 Runs.

KKR under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous game. Kolkata posted a target of 195 runs in that game in 20 overs, in reply Delhi Capitals managed to score only 135/9. On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab after posting a small target of 127 runs defended it quite successfully by restricting Hyderabad at 114 runs. KKR is currently at the 4th position in the point table, while Punjab is at the 5th spot. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The ideal choice for wicket-keeper for KKR vs KXIP IPL 2020 Dream11 team should be Nicholas Pooran (KXIP) and KL Rahul (KXIP).

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go for three batsmen and they should be Nitish Rana (KKR), Eoin Morgan (KKR) and Chris Gayle (KXIP).

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - It would be wise to go for two all-rounders for KKR vs KXIP Dream11 team and it should be Sunil Narine (KKR) and Glenn Maxwell (KXIP).

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Lockie Ferguson (KKR), Ravi Bishnoi (KXIP), Chris Jordan (KXIP) and Mohammed Shami (KXIP).

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Nitish Rana (KKR), Eoin Morgan (KKR), Chris Gayle (KXIP), Nicholas Pooran (KXIP), KL Rahul (KXIP), Sunil Narine (KKR), Glenn Maxwell (KXIP), Lockie Ferguson (KKR), Ravi Bishnoi (KXIP), Chris Jordan (KXIP), Mohammed Shami (KXIP)

KL Rahul (KXIP) should be made captain of KKR vs KXIP Dream11 team. While Nicholas Pooran (KXIP) can be elected as vice-captain.

