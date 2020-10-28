Abu Dhabi, Oct 28 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians here on Wednesday.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Innings
Josh Philippe st de Kock b Chahar 33
Devdutt Padikkal c Boult b Bumrah 74
Virat Kohli c Tiwary b Bumrah 9
AB de Villiers c Chahar b Pollard 15
Shivam Dube c Yadav b Bumrah 2
Chris Morris c Pattinson b Boult 4
Gurkeerat Singh Mann not out 14
Washington Sundar not out 10
Extras: (W-3) 3
Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 over) 164
Fall of Wickets: 1/71 2/95 3/131 4/134 5/134 6/138
Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-40-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-1-14-3, Krunal Pandya 4-0-27-0, James Pattinson 3-0-35-0, Rahul Chahar 4-0-43-1, Kieron Pollard 1-0-5-1. More
