Abu Dhabi, Oct 28 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians here on Wednesday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Innings

Josh Philippe st de Kock b Chahar 33

Devdutt Padikkal c Boult b Bumrah 74

Virat Kohli c Tiwary b Bumrah 9

AB de Villiers c Chahar b Pollard 15

Shivam Dube c Yadav b Bumrah 2

Chris Morris c Pattinson b Boult 4

Gurkeerat Singh Mann not out 14

Washington Sundar not out 10

Extras: (W-3) 3

Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 over) 164

Fall of Wickets: 1/71 2/95 3/131 4/134 5/134 6/138

Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-40-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-1-14-3, Krunal Pandya 4-0-27-0, James Pattinson 3-0-35-0, Rahul Chahar 4-0-43-1, Kieron Pollard 1-0-5-1. More

