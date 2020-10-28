Cristiano Ronaldo is a proud owner of some illustrious brand of watches. The Juventus and Portuguese superstar has been drawing attention with his wristwatches. Ronaldo left the fans awe-struck when he wore the most expensive Rolex watch at the Dubai Soccer Awards. Fans have once again started talking about Ronaldo’s watches after seeing him wearing a Hublot MP-09 wristwatch in a picture he shared while being in quarantine at his residence in Turin. Ronaldo shared a picture to keep his fans updated about his health condition after being ruled out of the Juventus vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group H match. Cristiano Ronaldo Health Update: Juventus Star Shares Picture From Quarantine After Being Ruled Out of Juventus vs Barcelona UCL 2020–21 Match Due to COVID-19 Positive Result.

Ronaldo has been out of action since testing COVID-19 positive while on international duty with Portugal. He first tested positive on October 13 and has been in quarantine since then. Ronaldo was expected to be available for the Juventus vs Barcelona. But he tested positive for coronavirus for the second time last week and was subsequently ruled of the Champions League clash against Barcelona. Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again, Set to Miss Juventus vs Barcelona Clash in UEFA Champions League 2020–21: Report.

Cristiano Ronaldo Wearing Expensive Hublot MP-09 Watch

In a recent post, Ronaldo updated his fans about his health condition and wrote in a post on Instagram “Felling good and healthy!” In the picture, he was sitting on a couch in his residence. While fans were excited to see the Juventus and Portuguese superstar, the wristwatch Ronaldo was wearing caught attention of the fans.

The timepiece is a Hublot MP-09 and costs over 1.8 million Pounds. The wristwatch is filled with diamonds all-round it. Ronaldo first wore it at the UEFA awards ceremony last year and fans were dazzled to see CR7 wearing the expensive watch.

This, however, isn’t the only expensive brand that Ronaldo has in his possession. The 35-year-old also has a number of expensive Rolex watches. He was seen wearing the Rolex GMT Master Ice watch at the Dubai awards in January.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, is still in quarantine and is set to be out of action for some time now. He has to produce two COVID-19 negative results before he can resume playing for Juventus again.

