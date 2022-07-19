Belfast [Ireland], July 19 (ANI): After facing a defeat in the first T20I match against New Zealand, Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie blamed poor batting for the loss.

Glenn Phillips, who scored an unbeaten 69*, and pacer Lockie Ferguson (4/14) did well for New Zealand, helping their side win the first T20I of the three-match series against Ireland by 31 runs in Belfast on Monday.

"We started pretty well, had a good powerplay. They batted well in the last 10 and set an above-par score. We didn't bat well in our powerplay, and a bit of a shame about how it finished. We got a couple of good partnerships in the middle, but nothing substantial," said Balbirnie in a post-match presentation.

With this win, NZ has taken a series lead of 1-0. In the first innings, New Zealand posted 173/8 on the board, with Glenn Phillips (69*), James Neesham (29), and Martin Guptill making notable contributions with the bat.

A 46-run stand between Neesham and Phillips saved the match for NZ after they were reduced to 4/54. Medium-pacer Josh Little delivered heavy blows to the Kiwis with the ball, taking 4/35.

In the chase of 174, Ireland never looked like they were in contention, as New Zealand bowlers feasted on Irish batters, especially Lockie Ferguson with his 4/14.

Curtis Campher (29) and Mark Adair (25) were the only ones who could cross 20-runs. Neesham and Santner got two wickets each. Ish Sodhi and Jacob Duffy got one each.

Both the teams will be squaring off for the second T20I match on Wednesday in Belfast. (ANI)

