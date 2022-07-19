After landing Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, Chelsea are looking to further strengthen their defensive unit. The Blues have identified Sevilla's Jules Kounde and are working to bring the defender to Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window. However, the London outfit aren't the only club aiming to land the La Liga star. Most Expensive Premier League Transfers: From Darwin Nunez To Erling Haaland, Top Signings of Summer 2022 So Far.

According to a report from Relevo, Chelsea have submitted an offer to Sevilla for Jules Kounde. The French defender has been one of the top priorities for manager Thomas Tuchel after losing Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona. Kalidou Koulibaly Transfer News: Chelsea Sign Senegalese Centre-Back From Napoli on Four-Year Deal.

It is understood that Chelsea have submitted a bid of €55m including bonuses for the 23-year-old centre-back. However, Sevilla are far from accepting that offer and want more as they believe that teams will enter a bidding war for the Frenchman.

Barcelona are also keen on landing the 23-year-old Sevilla star. The Balugaranas have already signed Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski for a huge fee and hope to secure the services of Jules Kounde as well.

The Catalan giants have also submitted an offer for the French defender. It is understood that the player has Barcelona as his first priority and has already agreed personal terms with the club.

The 23-year-old defender joined Sevilla in 2019 and since has been one of the best players in his position in La Liga. With two clubs aiming to land the superstar, it will depend on the Andalusian side and their price demands, where the centre-back ends up.

