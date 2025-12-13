Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 13 (ANI): Talented teenage racer Ishaan Madesh of Peregrine Racing heads into the final weekend of the Formula 4 Indian Championship firmly in title contention as the season's last two races -- the 13th and 14th -- go lights out at the Madras International Circuit, according to a press release from Formula 4 Indian Championship.

Currently third in the standings, the Kolkata Royal Tigers youngster is aiming to sign off his rookie single-seater season with a decisive winning push.

Born in Bengaluru, Ishaan Madesh, who turns 17 on December 17, has already tasted victory in Chennai earlier in the championship, where he had six podiums, including three wins and two best laps.

He arrives with confidence built on a consistent pace across all four rounds. His breakthrough year in cars follows an extraordinary foundation in karting: an eight-time Indian National Champion, two-time Meritus Champion and one of India's most decorated young drivers.

He has represented the country on multiple global stages, including the 4 Rotax World Finals in Italy and Bahrain, the X30 World Finals three times, including at Le Mans, the FIA Academy Trophy and the World Motorsport Games.

In 2025, Ishaan made the leap into formula racing with simultaneous campaigns in the MRF 2000 Series, the Indian F4 Championship and the Rotax Max Nationals.

His season highlights include a podium and a commanding win at the Kari Motor Speedway, alongside multiple strong points finishes that have kept him within striking distance of the leaders.

Known for his analytical approach and calm aggression behind the wheel, Ishaan combines raw speed with a maturity far beyond his age.

Off the track, he is relentless in preparation, reviewing telemetry, studying race footage and maintaining a rigorous training routine. "I want to end the season with my best drives," he says.

"Chennai is a track I enjoy, and I'm fully focused on fighting at the front and finishing the championship on a winning note," concluded Ishaan, who is also a national-level swimmer, who represented the Indian schools team abroad.

Being a victim of a shunt out by a novice foreign driver in Race 8, which resulted in a DNF, virtually costing him dear in the title race, Ishaan now looks to cap his debut formula season with a statement performance, one that reinforces his rise as one of India's most promising young racing prospects. (ANI)

