Sports News | Isiah Thomas Backs LeBron James as NBA GOAT, Stresses Grassroots Growth for India's Basketball Future

By Jagdish Yadav

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Two-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas has backed LeBron James as the greatest basketball player of all time, while highlighting that grassroots development, access and coaching are key to the growth of basketball in India, as he prepares to headline the upcoming BUDX NBA House 2026 in the national capital.

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav and Wife Devisha Shetty Blessed with Baby Girl.

Speaking to ANI ahead of the two-day event at Bharat Mandapam, Thomas expressed excitement about returning to India and engaging with fans through a mix of basketball, music and cultural experiences.

"We are getting ready to head over to the Bud X house and have a good time there, listen to music, culture, and play with the kids," Thomas said.

Also Read | Jofra Archer Spotted With ‘Mystery Girl’ at a Hotel? CCTV Footage Goes Viral.

The NBA and Budweiser India announced that the interactive fan experience will return to India during the 2026 NBA Playoffs after making its debut in Mumbai last year. The event, scheduled for May 9 and 10 in New Delhi, will feature live music performances, basketball activities, meet-and-greets, celebrity games and appearances from NBA stars, including four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.

Thomas, regarded as one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, also shared his thoughts on the future of basketball talent in India. According to him, the foundation lies in grassroots participation and quality mentorship.

"From an observational standpoint, the most important thing is to play and to learn the game. And also to receive great coaching and teaching," he said.

"The more film you're watching, the more you learn from watching other players. But going outside, picking up the ball, and shooting it, and getting on the court, and making some friends, that's the beauty of the game," Thomas added, stressing the importance of grassroots participation.

On the NBA title race, Thomas backed reigning champions Oklahoma City Thunder as favourites but also highlighted the growing threat posed by San Antonio Spurs and their generational star Victor Wembanyama.

"Right now, OKC is the favourite, and you have to favour them because they won it last year. They brought the same team back," Thomas said. "However, San Antonio looks good. Wimby, we've never seen a player like him in the NBA."

He also commented on the resurgence of the Detroit Pistons, praising their defensive identity and the growth of star guard Cade Cunningham.

"They're built on defence. They're built to win in the playoffs," he said, while praising Cade Cunningham for playing "his best basketball right now."

In a decisive take on the long-running NBA GOAT debate, Thomas left little room for doubt and backed LeBron James.

"I've been on record for years now saying that LeBron James is the best basketball player I've ever seen," he said. "There's never been a player in our league like LeBron James. So how can you not say he's the best to ever do it when he holds every single record?" (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)