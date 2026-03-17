New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): A 10-man Punjab FC produced a resilient performance to hold FC Goa to a 1-1 draw in Indian Super League 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Monday, according to a release.

The result saw FC Goa extend their unbeaten run and move to fourth in the standings with nine points, while Punjab FC sit eighth with five points. FC Goa's Dejan Drazic was adjudged Player of the Match.

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Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis made two changes in midfield, bringing in Leon Augustine for the injured Nikhil Prabhu and Samir Zeljkovic in place of Bede Osuji. FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez named an unchanged starting XI.

Punjab started the match strongly, controlling possession and creating early pressure down the flanks. Left-back Muhammed Uvais delivered a series of dangerous crosses, and the hosts created the first shot on target in the 15th minute when Dani Ramirez's corner found Uvais, whose header was safely collected by FC Goa goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari.

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The Shers continued to dictate the tempo and were rewarded in the 27th minute. A move initiated in midfield found Manglenthang Kipgen, who threaded a precise through ball to Nsungusi Jr Effiong. The striker showed composure with his first touch, curling a left-footed effort into the top corner to give Punjab the lead.

Punjab kept up the pressure in the closing stages of the half. Ramirez tested Tiwari with a long-range effort in the 37th minute, while Nsungusi Jr's attempt a moment later was gathered comfortably by the goalkeeper. Kipgen too tried his luck from a distance but failed to keep his effort on target.

FC Goa struggled to clear their lines for much of the half but came close to equalising in stoppage time. Sandesh Jhingan headed narrowly wide from a Drazic cross, while Pol Moreno missed the target shortly after. Punjab nearly conceded an own goal when a header from Uvais struck the woodwork, but the hosts managed to maintain their advantage heading into the break.

The match took a dramatic turn early in the second half. Just three minutes after the restart, Punjab were reduced to ten men when goalscorer Nsungusi Jr was shown a straight red card.

FC Goa capitalised on the numerical advantage soon after. In the 53rd minute, Brison Fernandes turned in midfield before laying the ball off to Drazic, who struck a right-footer from outside the box into the bottom corner to bring the visitors level at 1-1.

Goa continued to push forward, with Udanta Singh heading narrowly over from a corner in the 60th minute and Drazic missing a free header moments later after a well-delivered cross from the right.

In the 71st minute, Punjab substitute striker Bede Osuji set up Kipgen inside the box, but the midfielder's effort lacked power and was comfortably gathered by Tiwari.

Goa continued to search for a winner in the closing stages. Mohammad Yasir's header was saved by Arshdeep Singh in the 79th minute, while Raynier Fernandes and Drazic both missed the target with late attempts. Punjab defended resolutely in stoppage time, with Arshdeep safely gathering a final effort from Brison Fernandes. (ANI)

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