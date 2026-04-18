Kochi (Keralam) [India], April 18 (ANI): Kerala Blasters FC produced a commanding first-half display to defeat Jamshedpur FC 2-0 in Indian Super League 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Saturday.

Goals from Nihal Sudheesh and substitute Vibin Mohanan ensured all three points for the hosts, who were resolute at the back with goalkeeper Arsh Shaikh delivering a standout performance to preserve a clean sheet. Nihal Sudheesh was adjudged the Player of the Match, according to a press release.

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The match began at a lively tempo, with both sides looking to impose themselves in midfield. Kerala Blasters showed early intent through Karim Benarif and Kevin Yoke, while Jamshedpur responded with measured build-up play, making for an evenly contested opening phase.

The breakthrough arrived in the 12th minute through a well-crafted attacking move. Kevin picked out Benarif on the left, who drove forward before beating his marker and delivering an inviting cross into the box. Nihal Sudheesh timed his move perfectly from the right and rose above his marker to head the ball into the net, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead.

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Jamshedpur responded almost immediately and came close to equalising two minutes later. Lazar Cirkovic met a corner delivery with a powerful header that struck the post, with the rebound narrowly evading danger as Kerala survived a moment of pressure.

The contest continued at a brisk pace, with both sides creating openings. Jamshedpur looked threatening down the right through Nikhil Barla and Mohammed Sanan, while Nikola Stojanovic orchestrated play from midfield. However, the visitors lacked precision in the final third, with chances going astray.

Kerala Blasters doubled their advantage in the 36th minute. Francisco Feuillassier delivered a well-weighted cross from near the touchline, and substitute Vibin, who came 10 minutes earlier for injured Benarif, rose inside the box to head the ball past Albino Gomes, making it 2-0 for the hosts.

Jamshedpur attempted to respond before the break, with Vincy Barretto testing Arsh Shaikh with a header and Sanan seeing an effort blocked, but Kerala's defence remained organised as they carried a two-goal lead into half-time.

The visitors began the second half with renewed urgency, pushing numbers forward in search of a way back into the contest. Early pressure saw Arsh Shaikh called into action to deal with a dangerous cross from Rei Tachikawa, while Ritwik Das and Messi Bouli both tested the Kerala goalkeeper soon after.

Despite Jamshedpur's sustained attacking efforts, Arsh Shaikh stood firm, producing a series of crucial saves to deny Bouli, Stephen Eze and others as the Blasters absorbed pressure with discipline.

Kerala continued to pose a threat on the counter, with Yoke and substitute Victor Bertomeu linking up well, while Vibin nearly added a third but was forced wide under defensive pressure.

The game took another turn in the 84th minute when Jamshedpur captain Stephen Eze was shown a red card, reducing the visitors to ten men and effectively ending their hopes of a comeback.

In the closing stages, Kerala managed the game intelligently, retaining possession and limiting Jamshedpur's opportunities as the visitors struggled to create clear chances.

The final whistle confirmed a deserved 2-0 victory for Kerala Blasters FC, as they secured their second win of the season and climbed to 11th in the table with eight points. Jamshedpur FC, meanwhile, slip to fifth with 15 points from nine matches following a frustrating outing away from home. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)