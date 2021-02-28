Panaji (Goa) [India], February 28 (ANI): SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler is disappointed after suffering a defeat against Odisha FC and said his side was not good enough defensively.

Odisha FC secured a 6-5 win over SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday. The Bhubaneswar-based club scored five goals in the second period after they were trailing at the end of the first half.

"In the first half, I could see us winning. But in the second half, we conceded two goals which put us on the back foot for a little bit. It was hard to take. Every time they attacked, they seemed to score," Fowler said after the game.

"Defensively, we weren't good enough. Concentration levels have let us down again, but we have to take this result and soldier on. This is a league where anyone can be beaten and this season has proven that many times. Five games ago, we were still in the hunt for the top four. But our concentration levels and our poor starts to the second halves have cost us again," he added.

SC East Bengal finished ninth on the league table in their debut ISL campaign, but Fowler is confident about them being stronger next season.

"With the right recruitment and the right amount of time on the training pitch to get my ideas to the players on the way we want to play, we can do well. We had not had enough time for preparation [this season]. We haven't played how we have wanted to. We have lacked a little bit of fitness," he said. (ANI)

