Kochi (Kerela) [India], April 3 (ANI): Ahead of East Bengal's upcoming match against Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday, the Red and Gold's assistant coach Bino George said that they are 'prepared' to face The Tuskers in Kochi.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, George said that they have travelled to Kochi to clinch three points against the opponents.

"Actually I am very happy, it is a joyful moment to be playing in Kerala against Kerala Blasters FC. Nonetheless, the team has a plan to play against them, and we have prepared accordingly. Definitely, we have come here to win. We have come here to get all three points," George was quoted by ISL's website as saying.

He added that the Kolkata-based side have prepared themselves for the match by watching Kerala's previous matches.

"We have watched the matches Kerala Blasters FC have previously played in, against other teams. Our team has made a plan according to our preparation to play against the Blasters. So we will go for that," he added.

The assistant coach hoped that they could survive in front of Kerala Blasters FC's home fans.

"Those who are in football and all footballers will be very happy to play against this kind of the fans. I think only East Bengal FC and Mohun Bengal Super Giant have played like this before, in front of so many fans. So again, we have an experience to play like this in front of the (big) crowd. So I think we can survive here," he added.

The Red and Golds have to fight tooth and nail to make it to the top-six. They are in the penultimate spot in the standings presently, having notched 18 points from 19 games. With three matches remaining, they can get to a maximum of 27 points with a prospective victory in all of their remaining matches.

The Kolkata-based side are coming into this match on the back of three consecutive losses in the ISL. The last time they went on a longer such run was four matches in January 2023. (ANI)

