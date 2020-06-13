Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sports News | ISL: Odisha FC Sign Defender Kamalpreet Singh for 2 Years

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 06:56 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | ISL: Odisha FC Sign Defender Kamalpreet Singh for 2 Years

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 13 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) team Odisha FC have signed 22-year-old defender Kamalpreet Singh for two years ahead of the seventh season of the tournament.

After playing a crucial role in Minerva Punjab's first-ever I-League title win in 2017-18 season, Kamalpreet represented Kolkata's East Bengal for two seasons.

Also Read | 'Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not an Egomaniac': Owen Hargreaves Defends Portuguese Star.

The Punjab-born fullback has also played for India in the age-group competitions.

"Really excited to be part of the project at Odisha FC and hopefully will win some silverware with them too," said Kamalpreet in an official statement.

Also Read | Celta Vigo vs Villarreal, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?.

"I have seen and heard that the club gives a lot of chances to the youngsters. I am ready to fight for my place in the starting line-up for every game," he added.

The club's president Rohan Sharma said that Kamalpreet's inclusion will add the much-needed depth to defence in the squad.

"Kamalpreet will be a solid addition to the team. After last season, it was clear that we needed depth in the defence. He is a player who we see to be a no-nonsense defensive RB. He will compete with Shubham for the right-back spot which is good for the club," said Rohan.

Last month, the club had also signed 21-year-old midfielder Samuel Lalmuanpuia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement