Sports News | ISL: Odisha FC Sign Defender Kamalpreet Singh for 2 Years

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 13 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) team Odisha FC have signed 22-year-old defender Kamalpreet Singh for two years ahead of the seventh season of the tournament.

After playing a crucial role in Minerva Punjab's first-ever I-League title win in 2017-18 season, Kamalpreet represented Kolkata's East Bengal for two seasons.

Also Read | 'Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not an Egomaniac': Owen Hargreaves Defends Portuguese Star.

The Punjab-born fullback has also played for India in the age-group competitions.

"Really excited to be part of the project at Odisha FC and hopefully will win some silverware with them too," said Kamalpreet in an official statement.

Also Read | Celta Vigo vs Villarreal, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?.

"I have seen and heard that the club gives a lot of chances to the youngsters. I am ready to fight for my place in the starting line-up for every game," he added.

The club's president Rohan Sharma said that Kamalpreet's inclusion will add the much-needed depth to defence in the squad.

"Kamalpreet will be a solid addition to the team. After last season, it was clear that we needed depth in the defence. He is a player who we see to be a no-nonsense defensive RB. He will compete with Shubham for the right-back spot which is good for the club," said Rohan.

Last month, the club had also signed 21-year-old midfielder Samuel Lalmuanpuia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)