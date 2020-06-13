Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Football Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 06:22 PM IST
Celta Vigo vs Villarreal, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Still From a Celta Vigo vs Espanyol Match (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Celta Vigo will hope to extend their unbeaten run in La Liga 2019-20 to six matches when they host Villarreal in their first match post a three-month COVID-19 halt. Despite battling relegation, Celta Vigo will enter this clash full of confidence having held Real Madrid to a 2-2 draw at the Bernabeu and beaten Sevilla and Leganes in their last five matches. Villarreal are placed ninth on the points table but come on the back of three successive defeats. Meanwhile, fans searching for the online live streaming, live telecast and other match details for the Celta Vigo vs Villarreal La Liga 2019-20 encounter please scroll below for all information.

Villarreal will continue to miss the services of Bruno Soriano and Ramiro Funes Mori both of whom are injured while full-back Ruben Pena is suspended for this match. Celta Vigo, on the other, will be without first-choice goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez due to a knee injury but Denis Suarez has recovered and could start.

When is Celta Vigo vs Villarreal, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal La Liga 2019-20 clash will be played on June 13, 2020 (Saturday) at the Municipal de Balaidos stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Celta Vigo vs Villarreal, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

There are no broadcasters for La Liga 2019-20 in India. Hence fans will not be able to catch the live telecast of Celta Vigo vs Villarreal clash on television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Celta Vigo vs Villarreal, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

But fans can enjoy the Celta Vigo vs Villarreal match on the official Facebook page of La Liga where this match and all other La Liga 2019-20 matched will be live-streamed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 06:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

