Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 17 (ANI): It was a day of total dominance at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium as clinical performances from Majhi Mumbai and Tiigers of Kolkata lit up the Friday double-header of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3.

Defending champions Majhi Mumbai secured a commanding 27-run victory over the Ahmedabad Lions, followed by a powerhouse display from the Tiigers of Kolkata, who dismantled Srinagar Ke Veer by a massive 84-run margin, as per a release from ISPL.

Majhi Mumbai beat Ahmedabad Lions

In front of team co-owner Amitabh Bachchan, who was accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan of Majhi Mumbai, all-rounder Abhishek Kumar Dalhor produced a match-winning spell, claiming a sensational five-wicket haul to dismantle the Lions' chase.

After being asked to bat first, Majhi Mumbai posted a competitive total of 90/5 in their allotted 10 overs. The innings was anchored by Darshan Bandekar, who top-scored with an aggressive 28 off 14 balls, striking at a rate of 200.00. He found support from Abhishek Kumar Dalhor, who remained unbeaten on 14 off 9 balls, and Thomas Dias, who chipped in with 10 runs.

The Ahmedabad Lions bowlers kept the scoring in check initially, with Majid Yousuf Sheikh returning economical figures of 1/2 from his single over, while Jignesh Patel and Prathamesh Thakre claimed a wicket apiece.

Chasing 91 for victory, the Ahmedabad Lions' batting lineup crumbled under relentless pressure. Abhishek Kumar Dalhor was the wrecker-in-chief, tearing through the opposition with remarkable figures of 5 wickets for just 3 runs in his 2 overs, maintaining an economy rate of 1.50. His spell effectively ended the contest, as the Lions were reduced to 63/9 in 10 overs.

Sikandarbhai Bhatti offered the only significant resistance for Ahmedabad, scoring a fighting 26 off 21 balls, including two sixes. Pradeep Patil contributed 15 off 15 balls, but the rest of the lineup failed to reach double figures. Majhi Mumbai's captain Vijay Pawle complemented Dalhor's heroics with a sharp spell, taking 3 wickets for 13 runs.

Tiigers of Kolkata claim record win

Earlier in the day, Tiigers of Kolkata delivered a commanding performance, defeating Srinagar Ke Veer by a massive 84 runs in their league game. Riding on Saif Ali's explosive half-century and a disciplined bowling effort that included a rare wicket-maiden, the Tiigers completely outplayed their opponents.

Batting first, the Tiigers of Kolkata posted a formidable total of 136/4 in their allotted 10 overs. Opener Saif Ali anchored the innings with a blistering 58 off 33 balls. He found able support from Saroj Paramanik, who accelerated the scoring with a cameo of 34 runs off just 15 deliveries.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, the aggressive batting ensured the Tiigers set a daunting target. For Srinagar, Sahish Mhatre was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 2 wickets for 11 runs.

In reply, the Srinagar Ke Veer chase never gathered momentum, crumbling under the pressure of the high asking rate. They were restricted to a paltry 52/7 in 10 overs.

The Tiigers' bowling unit was relentless, led by Vivek Mohanan, who bowled a sensational wicket-maiden over, finishing with figures of 1-1-0-1. Ankit Yadav was equally destructive, snapping up 2 wickets for just 2 runs in his solitary over. Rajat Mundhe also tightened the screws, returning figures of 2/7 from his two overs.

Srinagar's batting lineup faltered early, with the top order collapsing cheaply. Aryan Naik (14 off 12) and Harsh Adsul (16 not out off 13) were the only batters to offer some resistance, but the lack of partnerships and the stifling bowling meant they fell well short of the target.

On Saturday, Chennai Singams will face Majhi Mumbai at 5:30 PM, while Ahmedabad Lions will lock horns with Bengaluru Strikers at 8 PM.

Brief scores:

Match 1: Tiigers of Kolkata 136/4 in 10 overs (Saif Ali 58, Saroj Paramanik 34, Sahish Mhatre 2/11, Dhananjay Bhintade 1/23) bt Srinagar Ke Veer 52/7 in 10 overs (Harsh Adsul 16*, Aryan Naik 14, Ankit Yadav 2/2, Rajat Mundhe 2/7) by 84 runs.

Match 2: Majhi Mumbai 90/5 in 10 overs (Darshan Bandekar 28, Abhishek Kumar Dalhor 14*, Majid Yousuf Sheikh 1/2, Jignesh Patel 1/10) bt Ahmedabad Lions 63/9 in 10 overs (Sikandarbhai Bhatti 26, Pradeep Patil 15, Abhishek Kumar Dalhor 5/3, Vijay Pawle 3/13) by 27 runs. (ANI)

