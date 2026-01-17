Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 17: Former Indian skipper and star cricketer Virat Kohli, along with spinner Kuldeep Yadav, offered prayers at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Saturday.

The duo will feature in India's third ODI against New Zealand in the series decider at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on January 18 after the visitors denied the Men in Blue the opportunity to gain an unassailable lead in the second match of the three-match series at Rajkot. India’s Likely Playing XI for 3rd ODI vs New Zealand: Check Predicted 11 for IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Indore

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Former Indian Captain and Star Cricketer Virat Kohli, along with Kuldeep Yadav, offered prayers at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. pic.twitter.com/GirLTB7j6I— ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2026

After offering prayers at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, while speaking to ANI, Kuldeep Yadav said, "It was a very good experience. It's been 9 years since I first had darshan here. It brings a lot of joy and bliss. By the grace of God, everything is good, and if his grace remains, we will perform well in the World Cup."

Team India, who entered the second ODI after registering a thrilling four-wicket victory against the tourists in Vadodara in the series opener, faced a heavy seven-wicket drubbing at the hands of the Michael Bracewell-led New Zealand.

While India batter KL Rahul showcased his skills with an unbeaten 112-run knock, it was New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten 131-run innings that helped the Kiwis go over the line and level the series 1-1. Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple Ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2026.

Kohli earlier this week reclaimed the number 1 spot in the ICC ODI rankings, replacing former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. Kohli's first outing after reclaiming the number one ODI batting spot could yield just 23 in just 29 balls, but he became India's leading run-getter against NZ in ODI history.

Now in 35 ODIs and innings against NZ, he has scored 1,773 runs at an average of 55.4, with six wins and 10 fifties and a best score of 154. Behind him is Sachin (1,750 runs in 42 matches at an average of 46.05, with five centuries and eight fifties). (ANI)

