Cairo [Egypt], October 26 (ANI): Indian shooting contingent finished the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championships 2022 held in Cairo, Egypt with a total of 34 medals, which include 12 golds, nine silvers and 13 bronze medals.

With this, they have finished second in the tally behind China, which bagged 58 medals including 27 golds.

Senior and Junior World Championships went ahead parallel in Cairo and the medal tally is consolidated one. India's junior shooters accounted for an impressive 25 out of 34 medals, as per Olympics.com. Junior pistol shooter Udhayveer Sidhu finished with two individual golds and a team bronze as a standout.

India's senior shooters help them bag two quotas for the 2024 Paris Olympics. There were 32 direct Olympic quota spots being awarded to top four finishers in each of the eight Olympic shooting events in the Egyptian capital.

The 18-year-old Rudrankksh Patil bagged the first quota after clinching a gold in men's 10 m air rifle, becoming only the sixth Indian shooting world champion after Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, Tejaswini Sawant, Manavjit Singh Sandu, Om Prakash Mitherval and Ankur Mittal.

Swapnil Kusale could not win a medal in men's 50 m rifle 3 positions event and finished fourth, but still managed to secure India's second quota to next Olympics.

If Bhowneesh Mendiratta's men's trap quota won at Shotgun World Championship in Osikjek last month is taken into consideration, India has three quota spots for the 2024 Olympics and all of those in the shooting.

Quotas however do not belong to individual shooters as they are earned on behalf of national teams. Federations decide the shooters for the main event through trials.

ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championships 2022: India medal winners

-Naamya Kapoor, Vibhuti Bhatia, Esha Singh - Bronze medal, Junior women's pistol team

-Rudrankksh Patil - Gold medal, Men's 10m air rifle

-Esha Singh - Gold medal, Junior women's 25m pistol

-Udhayveer Sidhu - Gold medal, Junior men's 25m pistol

-Udhayveer Sidhu - Gold medal, Junior men's 25m standard pistol

-Sameer - Bronze medal, Junior men's 25m standard pistol

-Tejaswini - Bronze medal, Junior women's 25m standard pistol

-Rudrankksh Patil, Ankush Jadhav, Arjun Babuta - Gold medal, Men's 10m air rifle team

-Elavenil Valarivan, Mehuli Ghosh, Meghana Sajjanar - Bronze medal, Women's 10m air rifle team

-Rhythm Sangwan, Yuvika Tomar, Palak Sangwan - Silver medal, Women's 10m air pistol team

-Sameer - Silver medal, Junior men's 25m rapid fire pistol

-Esha Singh, Shikha Narwal, Varsha Singh - Gold medal, Junior women's 10m air pistol

-Sameer, Udhayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh - Bronze medal, Junior men's 25m rapid fire pistol team

-Tilottama Sen, Nancy, Ramita - Gold medal, Junior women's rifle team

-Divyansh Singh Panwar, Karthik Sabari Raj, Vidit Jan - Gold medal, Junior men's rifle team

-Sameer, Tejaswini - Bronze medal, Junior mixed team 25m rapid fire pistol

-Adarsh Singh, Payal Khatri - Gold medal, Junior mixed team 25m rapid fire pistol

-Ramita - Gold medal, Junior women's 10m air rifle

-Tilottama Sen - Bronze medal, Junior women's 10m air rifle

-Divanshi - Gold medal, Junior women's 50m pistol

-Varsha Singh - Silver medal, Junior women's 50m pistol

-Tiyana - Bronze medal, Junior women's 50m pistol

-Abhinav Choudhary - Silver medal, Junior men's 50m pistol

-Vijayveer Sidhu - Bronze medal, Men's 25m standard pistol

-Rhythm Sangwan - Silver medal, Women's 25m standard pistol

-Anish, Simranpreet Kaur Brar - Silver medal, Mixed team 25m rapid fire pistol

-Sagar Dangi - Silver medal, Junior men's 10m pistol

-Varun Tomar - Bronze medal, Junior men's 10m pistol

-Sagar Dangi, Varun Tomar, Samrat Rana - Gold medal, Junior men's 10m pistol

-Nancy, Karthik Sabari Raj - Bronze medal, Junior mixed team 10m rifle

-Esha Singh, Samrat Rana - Gold medal, Junior mixed team 10m pistol

-Shikha Narwal, Sagar Dangi - Silver medal, Junior mixed team 10m pistol

-Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Abhidnya Patil - Silver medal, Women's 25m pistol team

-Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Niraj Kumar - Bronze medal, Men's 50m rifle 3 positions team. (ANI)

