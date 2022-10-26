The 2022 ICC men’s T20 World Cup is being held in Australia after it got underway on October 16. It is the eighth edition of the men’s T20 World Cup. It was originally scheduled for 2020 in Australia but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was postponed to 2021 in Oman and UAE. As for the host Australia, ICC decided to rearrange the T20 World Cup once more in 2022. For the ongoing T20 World Cup, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has selected a total of 15-member squad to represent in Australia. Squad- Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur. ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dinesh Karthik and Other Indian Players Who Could Play Their Last Edition of the Tournament.

Along which the veterans of the game, there are quite a few names who will be playing their first World Cup at Australia, Including Deepak Hooda, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, and Axar Patel. Except for Axar Patel, the remaining three players still haven't gotten their fixed contract from the BCCI. These players were selected to bring a new dimension to the bowling side of the Indian team and help in the middle batting order. Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi currently being in reserves, it will also be their first World Cup if given the chance. Diwali 2022 Special: Virat Kohli’s Knock at MCG and Other Best Innings By Indian Batsmen At T20 World Cups That Were No Less Than Firecrackers.

Indian Players Part of T20 WC Squad for the First Time

Deepak Hooda

Arshdeep Singh

Harshal Patel

Axar Patel

Among Reserves

Shreyas Iyer

Ravi Bishnoi

In the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup the Indian side are placed in Group 2 along side arch-rivals Pakistan, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, amd Netherlands. The 2022 World Cup is one of its own kind and it will be an interesting event to see as the defending champions (Australia) host the tournament and try to defend their throne.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2022 10:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).