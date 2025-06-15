Munich [Germany], June 14 (ANI): Indian shooters concluded their ISSF Shooting World Cup 2025 campaign with four medals as Arjun Babuta and Arya Borse secured a gold in the 10 m air rifle event on Saturday.

India's medal tally includes two gold and two bronze medals each, helping them secure a third spot in the table behind China and Norway, as per Olympics.com.

The Indian duo defeated China's Wang Zifei and Sheng Lihao 17-7 in the 10m air rifle mixed team final. Lihao is the current men's 10 m air rifle champion and secured mixed team event gold at the Paris Olympics 2024 with Huang Yuting.

Norway's Jeanette Hegg Duestad and Jon-Hermann Hegg outclassed USA's Sagen Maddalena and Peter Matthew Fiori 16-14 in the bronze medal clash.

Babuta and Borse scored a total of 635.2 in the qualifications, behind Wang and Lihao by 0.7 points, who topped the standings with 635.9.

Borse teamed up with Rudrankksh Patil to win the 10m air rifle mixed team silver medal at World Cup events held in Buenos Aires and Lima.

Two-time Olympian Elavenil Valarivan and Kiran Jadhav shot a combined 631.8 on Saturday to finish sixth and missed a spot in the medal match, a privilege available for the top four groups.

Notably, double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, who secured two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics last year, paired up with Aditya Malra and scored 577 to secure a sixth-place finish in the qualifiers. Suruchi Singh and Varun Tomar (576) finished 10th.

Manu also could not win a medal in the 10m air pistol and 25m individual shooting events earlier this week..

Also, Suruchi Singh bagged the gold in the women's 10 m air pistol event while Sift and Elavenil got bronze in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions and women's 10m air rifle events

The next leg of the SSF World Cup 2025 for rifle and pistol shooters will be held in Ningbo, China, during September this year.

ISSF World Cup 2025 Munich: India medal winnersSuruchi Singh - gold medal in the women's 10m air pistolArya Borse/Arjun Babuta - gold medal in the 10m air rifle mixed teamSift Kaur Samra - bronze medal in women's 50m rifle 3 positionsElavenil Valarivan - bronze medal in the women's 10m air rifle. (ANI)

