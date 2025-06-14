Mumbai, June 14: Indian shooter Suruchi Singh clinched the gold medal in the women's 10m air pistol event at the ISSF World Cup 2025, held in Munich, Germany, on Friday. The victory in Munich marked Suruchi's continued dominance in this year's ISSF World Cup series, having already secured top podium finishes in the Buenos Aires and Lima legs, according to Olympics.com. The 19-year-old Indian shooter shot a total of 241.9 in the final, edging out France's Camille Jedrzejewski (241.7) in a nail-biting finish. The People's Republic of China's Qianxun Yao took bronze with 221.7. Elavenil Valarivan Creates New National Record in Qualification, Enters Final of Women's 10M Air Rifle Event at ISSF World Cup 2025 in Munich.

Suruchi, who won seven gold medals in the shooting nationals in New Delhi last year, was second at one stage with a score of 162.3, trailing Qianxun Yao by 0.4 points, Olympics.com said. However, Qianxun Yao dropped out of the top two after three successive shots below 10.

According to Olympics.com, the Indian was then overtaken by Jedrzejewski, but a composed 10.5 in the decisive stages gave Suruchi the edge. For Jedrzejewski, her penultimate shot of 9.5 proved to be costly. Earlier in the qualification round, Suruchi placed second with a score of 588.

Two-time Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker finished 25th with a score of 574 and did not qualify for the final. Sainyam, competing for Ranking Points Only (RPO), was fifth with a total of 580. Asian Games champion Palak Gulia ranked 36th after shooting 570, while Simranpreet Kaur Brar (568) was 51st. Tejaswani Wins Gold Medal at 25M Women's Pistol Shooting Event in ISSF Junior World Cup 2025.

Suruchi Singh's gold was India's third medal in Munich. Sift Kaur Samra and Elavenil Valarivan had won bronze medals in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions and 10m air rifle events, respectively. Meanwhile, no Indian made it to the final of the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event on Friday, with Anish Bhanwala, Adarsh Singh, Vijayveer Sidhu, Ankur Goel and Gurmeet failing to make the top eight in the qualifiers.

Anish Bhanwala, with a score of 581, was the best-placed Indian at 18th.

The Munich leg is the third ISSF World Cup of the season for rifle and pistol shooters. Indian shooters have made a strong start to the year, winning eight medals - including four gold - in Buenos Aires, followed by seven in Lima.

Close to 700 shooters from 78 nations are competing in Munich.

