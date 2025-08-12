Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 12 (ANI): The inaugural season of the LEGEN-Z T10 League got off to an electrifying start in Ghaziabad, with cricketing legends and fresh young talents sharing the stage in a thrilling day of action on Monday.

International stars such as Jesse Ryder, Aaron Finch, Ross Taylor, and Tillakaratne Dilshan took the field in the ongoing LEGEN-Z T10 League, showcasing their adaptability and flair.

In the opening clash, Jesse Ryder's Mumbai Stars defeated Aaron Finch's Bengal Tigers by six wickets. T20 World Cup-winning captain Finch lauded the unique experience of returning to a tennis-ball format after years.

"After a long time, I got the chance to play with the tennis ball, and it was an amazing experience. This (referring to a player) young 20-year-old played exceptionally well. Playing with the hard ball is different, but his technique is impressive. I wish him all the very best on and off the ground," said Finch after the match as quoted by a press release.

Mayank Walia, who made an impressive debut in the LEGEN-Z T10, scoring 35 runs with 4 sixes in 15 balls, taking two wickets. Speaking about his performance, Walia said, "Today was my day. This was my first match on a professional platform -- from gully cricket to the big pitch, I'm finally here. This is just beginning. Thank you, LEGEN-Z T 10 for trusting me."

The second encounter of the day saw Ross Taylor's Royal Challengers Delhi overpower Herschelle Gibbs' MP Spartans by six wickets. Taylor's side showcased composure in their chase, making a strong statement early in the tournament.

The local Indian players are sharing the field with global icons they once idolised on television. This transformation, from "Gali Se TV Tak", represents the very essence of the LEGEN-Z T10 League.

In the final match of the day, Southern United outclassed Rajasthan Raiders by 28 runs, capping off an action-packed opening day.

On Tuesday, all six teams will return to the field as the league stage enters Day 2, with the qualifiers and eliminator slated for August 15, followed by the grand finale on August 16. (ANI)

