Rome [Italy], July 12 (ANI): Football club Roma signed Spanish defender Diego Llorente on loan from Leeds United.

As per the official website of Roma, it stated, "AS Roma is delighted to announce the signing of Diego Llorente from Leeds United on a loan deal until 30 June 2024."

After completing the signing Diego Llorente said, “I’m proud to be able to remain part of the Giallorossi family. When I had the chance to come to Rome in January, I didn’t hesitate for even a second and even less so during this period of waiting."

He further said, "I’ve always known I’d do everything possible to stay, not just to remain part of such a historic club, but also to be back alongside my team-mates to fight together, with our fans getting behind us, to achieve the targets that we deserve. I’m sure we can accomplish something fantastic together.”

Having joined Roma in the January transfer window, Diego made his debut in the home victory over Empoli on 4 February, which was the first of 12 appearances (nine in Serie A and three in the Europa League).

Tiago Pinto, the club’s General Manager said, “Despite arriving halfway through the season, Diego needed very little time to get fully settled into the dressing room and meet the expectations that we had for him on the pitch. That’s why we’re thrilled to be able to keep calling upon his attributes and his wealth of international experience.” (ANI)

