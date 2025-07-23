Valence (France), Jul 23 (AP) Sprint specialist Jonathan Milan timed his break to perfection to win the 17th stage of the Tour de France after a crash in the last kilometer derailed rivals' hopes on Wednesday.

Italian rider Milan, the green jersey holder, consolidated his lead in the points classification with an explosive finish to get his wheel just over the line ahead of Jordi Meeus, Tobias Lund Andresen, Arnaud De Lie, Davide Ballerini and others in a rain-soaked sprint finish.

Also Read | UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final Live Streaming, Germany vs Spain: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of GER-W vs ESP-W on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

It's Milan's second stage win of the Tour.

There was no significant change in the overall standings with three-time Tour champion Tadej Pogacar maintaining his lead of 4 minutes, 15 seconds over main rival Jonas Vingegaard. AP

Also Read | MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars, Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch MLS All-Star 2025 Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)