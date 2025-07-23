MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The 2025 MLS All-Star Games will be the highly anticipated showdown between the top players from Major League Soccer (MLS) and Liga MX. The MLS All-Star match promises to bring exciting action, with marquee names showcasing their talent on North American soil. On the MLS side, the spotlight will be on legendary Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba. Lionel Messi Becomes All-Time Highest Goal Scorer For Herons In Major League Soccer, Achieves Feat During Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew MLS 2025 Match.

Liga MX brings exciting power led by Sergio Ramos and Sergio Canales. It's the fourth time in five years that MLS has chosen an All-Star team from Mexico. MLS vs Liga MX matches have often been dramatic as both sides test each other in the neck-to-neck contest. Ahead of the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, take a look at live streaming and live telecast details.

MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars Match Details

Match MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars Date Wednesday, July 24 Time 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas Live Streaming, Telecast Details Apple TV via MLS season pass (Live Streaming)

Where to Get Live Telecast of MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the MLS All-Star 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars match live telecast in India. For the MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars match in MLS All-Star 2025, online viewing options are listed below. Lionel Messi Becomes First Herons Player To Produce 50 Goal Contributions in Regular Season, Reaches Landmark Tally During Inter Miami vs Montreal MLS 2025 Match.

How to Watch Live Streaming of MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars Football Match?

Although the MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars live streaming online on Apple TV, but would need to have an MLS season pass.

