Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 8 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) star opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal said he enjoys batting with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, highlighting their positive communication and shared aggressive approach.

He added that his experience helps him adapt to match situations, with both players focused on giving the team a strong start and contributing together effectively.

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"I think for the partnership, it is amazing to bat with Vaibhav because we both play short and we enjoy. Especially the way we are playing, we are just giving each other positive messages, whatever we can do and understand the situation. I have been playing for the last few years, so I just try to play with the situation and what we can do for our team, and how we can give the best start. That is all we are thinking about. That is the main thing. If we can contribute, both of us, it will be amazing," Jaiswal told the reporters. "I think first ball he hit for six and I was just like, just keep playing your shots because ofcourse Burah bhai is one of the legend, so if he is scoring him it is amazing and also other bowlers we can take them down so it was quite good for him to go and play good shots. Especially with that, it also puts off me with a lot pressure, so I can plan also to take on someone else," he added, when asked about Sooryavanshi's first ball six against Bumrah.

The duo of Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi has taken charge of the bowlers right from the first over. A blazing 32-ball 77* by Jaiswal and a stunning 14-ball 39 runs by Sooryavanshi helped RR reach 150/3 before bowlers restricted Mumbai Indians (MI) to 123/ 9 in this rain-truncated match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday.

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In the run-chase, MI could not find the right tempo and lost wickets regularly, with Burger (2/21), Sandeep (2/25) and Bishnoi (2/26) being the pick of the bowlers.

RR is at the top of the points table with three in three, delivering sensational results under skipper Riyan Parag. After starting off with a win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), MI has failed against Delhi Capitals (DC) and RR and is at the seventh spot in the points table. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)