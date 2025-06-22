Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): After the completion of one week of non-stop high-adrenaline action of the Rugby Premier League (RPL), the race to the playoffs is beginning to shape up as teams fight for the top four spots on the points table.

The Hyderabad Heroes are cruising at the moment, winning all five of their matches so far and are on top of the standings with 19 points. In a close second, there is Chennai Bulls with 17 points; however, they have a game in hand, as per a release from RPL.

Bengaluru Bravehearts are in third place too, with 13 points. The Bravehearts made a slow start to the tournament but have had impressive performances over the last few games and could score crucial points in the upcoming week.

With two wins and a draw in five games, Delhi Redz stand fourth with seven points and will hope to improve in the coming games. In the last match, they lost to Kalinga Black Tigers, who stand fifth with five points in six games.

Mumbai Dreamers are at the bottom of the leaderboard as they are yet to register a win in six matches played. Despite making 97 tackles in total, the second-highest in the league statistically, the Dreamers need to work on their scoring as they stand last in terms of tries scored.

With only six matchdays remaining in the league stage, the competition is set to get intense. Here is how the teams and players have fared so far in the inaugural season of RPL:

Most Tries:

Joji Nasova (Hyderabad Heroes) - 7Vaafauese Maliko (Chennai Bulls) - 7Javed Hussein (Hyderabad Heroes) - 6Philip Wokorach (Bengaluru Bravehearts) - 6Joseva Talacolo (Chennai Bulls) - 5

Most Points:

Akuila Rokolisoa (Bengaluru Bravehearts) - 42Joji Nasova (Hyderabad Heroes) - 37Vaafauese Maliko (Chennai Bulls) - 35Philip Wokorach (Bengaluru Bravehearts) - 32Javed Hussain (Hyderabad Heroes) - 30

Most Conversions:

Akuila Rokolisoa (Bengaluru Bravehearts) - 11Terio Tamani (Hyderabad Heroes) - 9Joaquin Pellandini (Chennai Bulls) - 9Maurice Longbottom (Kalinga Black Tigers) - 7Matias Osadczuk (Delhi Redz) - 5

Most Tackles:

Lucas Lacamp (Kalinga Black Tigers) - 16Filipe Sauturaga (Chennai Bulls) - 16Joseva Talacolo (Chennai Bulls) - 16Joaquin Pellandini (Chennai Bulls) - 16Henry Hutchison (Mumbai Dreamers) - 14

Most Assists:

Terio Tamani (Hyderabad Heroes) - 6Maurice Longbottom (Kalinga Black Tigers) - 5Filipe Sauturaga (Chennai Bulls) - 5Lautaro Bazan (Hyderabad Heroes) - 4James Turner (Mumbai Dreamers) - 4Tone Ng (Bengaluru Bravehearts) - 4

Most Offloads:

Joseva Talacolo (Chennai Bulls) - 14Filipe Sauturaga (Chennai Bulls) - 12Philip Wokorach (Bengaluru Bravehearts) - 9James Turner (Mumbai Dreamers) - 9 Perry Baker (Kalinga Black Tigers) - 7Waisea Nacuqu (Mumbai Dreamers) - 7

Most Points (Indian):

Javed Hussain (Hyderabad Heroes) - 30Aryan Dixit (Chennai Bulls) - 10Deepak Punia (Delhi Redz) - 9Akash Balmiki (Mumbai Dreamers) - 9

Most Tackles (Indian):

Muhammad Jasim (Chenna Bulls) - 12Mohit Khatri (Bengaluru Bravehearts) - 12Prashant Singh (Bengaluru Bravhearts) - 11Ajay Deswal (Kalinga Black Tigers) - 8Neeraj Khatri (Mumbai Dreamers) - 7

Most Points (Marquee Players):

Akuila Rokolisoa (Bengaluru Bravehearts) - 42Joji Nasova (Hyderabad Heroes) - 37Matias Osadczuk (Delhi Redz) - 25Joseva Talacolo (Chennai Bulls) - 25Terio Tamani (Hyderabad Heroes) - 23

Most Points (Bridge Players):

Vaafauese Maliko (Chennai Bulls) - 35Philip Wokorach (Bengaluru Bravehearts) - 32Kyle Tremblay (Kalinga Black Tigers) - 15Liam Poultan (Bengaluru Bravehearts) - 15Wolfram Hacker (Hyderabad Heroes) - 10

Most Tries (Team):

Hyderabad Heroes - 25Chennai Bulls - 21Bengaluru Bravehearts - 19Kalinga Black Tigers - 14Delhi Redz - 13Mumbai Dreamers - 10

Most Points (Team):

Hyderabad Heroes - 153Chennai Bulls - 133Bengaluru Bravhearts - 125Kalinga Black Tigers - 88Delhi Redz - 84Mumbai Dreamers - 65

Most Conversions (Team):

Bengaluru Bravehearts - 15Hyderabad Heroes - 14Chennai Bulls - 14Kalinga Black Tigers - 9Delhi Redz - 8Mumbai Dreamers - 4

Most Tackles (Team):

Chennai Bulls - 117Mumbai Dreamers - 91Hyderabad Heroes - 87Kalinga Black Tigers - 82Bengaluru Bravehearts - 81Delhi Redz - 69

Biggest margin of wins:

Hyderabad Heroes 43-7 Bengaluru Bravehearts (June 17)Hyderabad Heroes 43-12 Kalinga Black Tigers (June 19)Bengaluru Bravehearts 26-0 Chennai Bulls (June 20)Bengaluru Bravehearts 35-10 Kalinga Black Tigers (June 16)Chennai Bulls 24-5 Mumbai Dreamers (June 15). (ANI)

