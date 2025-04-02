New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Indian karting prodigy Jagrat Detroja is gearing up for his most significant season yet as he takes on the 2025 FIA Karting European Championship and FIA Karting World Championship, as per the FIA Karting World Championship press release.

At just 13 years old, Jagrat has already made a name for himself in the international karting circuit, securing multiple podium finishes and accolades in his racing journey. As the only Indian driver across all categories, he is set to compete against the best young talents in the world.

Jagrat began his motorsport career in 2018 at the age of seven, securing his first podium finish and the 'Best Newcomer of the Year' title in his debut season. His rapid progression saw him take a bold step in 2020, moving to Spain to train with ETMC Motorsports and Italian kart manufacturer Tony Kart, known for developing some of the best racing talents worldwide. Since then, he has consistently delivered outstanding performances, finishing P3 in the Spanish Championship and competing in the 2024 FIA Karting Championship, Champions of the Future, and WSK Championship, the statement added.

In 2024, Jagrat proudly represented India in the Junior category at the FIA Motorsport Games, competing against drivers from over 80 countries. He secured pole position in the Junior category, showcasing his raw speed on the international stage. However, due to technical issues in the final race, he finished P5, narrowly missing out on a medal for India.

With a strong foundation and international exposure, Jagrat is now ready to take on the world's top karting talents in the 2025 FIA Karting European and World Championships. This year's competition will be fiercely contested, with rounds taking place at some of the most challenging circuits in Europe. The FIA Karting Championship is known for being the breeding ground for future Formula 1 stars, and Jagrat's participation highlights India's growing presence in global motorsport.

2025 FIA Karting European & World Championship Calendar:

April 3-6: Campillos, Spain - FIA Karting European Championship (OK & Junior)

May 1-4: Portimao, Portugal - FIA Karting European Championship (OK & Junior) + FIA Karting Academy Senior

June 5-8: Viterbo, Italy - FIA Karting European Championship (OK & Junior) + FIA Karting Academy Senior

July 31-August 3: Rodby, Denmark - FIA Karting European Championship (OK & Junior) + FIA Karting Academy Senior

September 11-14: Kristianstad, Sweden - FIA Karting World Championship (OK & Junior)

In March 2025, ahead of the Champions of the Future series, Jagrat made another big move by joining Antonelli Motorsport, a prestigious karting team owned by the father of current Mercedes F1 driver Kimi Antonelli. Known for shaping future stars, this partnership will give Jagrat a stronger platform to refine his race craft and compete at the highest level.

Speaking about his upcoming season, Jagrat said as quoted by the FIA Karting World Championship press release, "Representing India on the global stage is a dream come true for me. Competing in the FIA Karting European and World Championships is a tough challenge, but I am fully prepared to give it my best. My focus is on continuous improvement, pushing my limits, and making my country proud. This season is a crucial step toward my ultimate goal of reaching single-seater racing."

With a packed racing calendar, Jagrat will also be competing in the Champions of the Future 2025 series, a highly competitive karting championship designed to prepare drivers for FIA-level competitions. His participation in these prestigious championships further cements his status as a rising star in international motorsport.

As Jagrat embarks on this crucial season, all eyes will be on the young Indian driver as he aims for victories and podium finishes in the 2025 FIA Karting Championship. His journey symbolizes the emergence of India as a force in global motorsport, and his performances will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of young racers. (ANI)

