New Delhi, August 25: Noland Arbaugh became the first person to receive a brain chip from Elon Musk’s company, Neuralink, and it has changed his life. In 2024, a surgical robot created a small opening in his skull to place the coin-sized chip. The device, connected to over 1,000 tiny electrodes, links directly to his brain’s neurons. The implant allows Arbaugh to interact with technology in ways that were previously impossible, which opened new possibilities for daily activities.

The Neuralink chip allows him to control devices with his thoughts, turning brain activity into actions on a screen or other devices. Since receiving the implant, Arbaugh has experienced a remarkable improvement in his abilities. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Arbaugh said, "July 28th marked 18 months since Eve and I were joined in holy matribrainy… brainimony…? A Neural Union." Elon Musk’s xAI Grok Ranks 2nd in Productivity Category on App Store in US.

Noland Arbaugh Neuralink First Patient 18-Month Update

🧠 Actual Neuralink 18-Month Update 🦾 Let’s just say the past 18 months haven’t exactly been boring. One moment I was booting up Eve. Next thing I know, we’re a year and a half deep, and she’s got opinions. July 28th marked 18 months since Eve and I were joined in holy… — Noland Arbaugh (@ModdedQuad) August 7, 2025

Arbaugh also reflected on his life before the surgery, and stated, "I would stay up all night and sleep all day, and I didn’t really, want to bother anyone or ruin any plans or get in the way of anything." As per report of Fortune, Arbaugh can now operate his computer and perform tasks like playing Mario Kart, controlling his TV, and switching his air purifier on and off, all without moving any other part of his body. Arbaugh has also joined a community college in Arizona, where he is now taking the required prerequisite courses for a degree in neuroscience.

In a recent post, Arbaugh shared that he has been using the implant for over ten hours each day and described it as a "lifeline." He explained that it has allowed him to write more than ever. Arbaugh said, "Building a business. Planning speeches. Gaming at my leisure. And I’ve begun doing deep study on topics I used to only dream about engaging with. I’m starting to feel more like myself again." Apple’s 4th Store Opening in Pune Next Week in India, Will Be 2nd Retail Store in Maharashtra Amid Planning iPhone 17 Series Launch; Check Prices, Specifications and Features of Each Model.

Arbaugh highlighted that he has been reflecting on how the technology might one day engage with various parts of the brain, not just to control actions, but also for receiving input. He suggested it could potentially help regulate mood, manage pain, support memory, or even restore senses.

