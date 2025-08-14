Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Verakonda have been named this year's Grand Marshals for the 43rd Indian Day Parade, which will be held in New York City on August 17. The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) made the announcement during the event at the Consulate General of India in NYC. The event will also mark Rashmika and Vijay's first public appearance together in a long time amid their ongoing dating rumours. ‘Kingdom’: Rashmika Mandanna Gives Special Shout-Out to Rumoured Boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda’s Latest Release, Says ‘I Know How Much This Means to You’ (View Post).

Rashmika Mandanna Excited for the India Day Parade in NYC

A video with pre-recorded messages from Grand Marshals Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda was played at the event. Speaking about the chance to particiapte in the parade, the Pushpa 2 actress said, "I am honoured and excited to be the Grand Marshal at the largest India Day parade happening on August 17 in New York City. Lets come together to celebarte this festival with pride and pay tribute to our motherland. "

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda To Serve As Grand Marshals for India Day Parade 2025 in NYC

Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda headline as Co‑Grand Marshals for the Federation of Indian Associations (NY‑NJ‑CT‑NE) 43rd India Day Parade-the world’s LARGEST outside India! Join us Aug 17 on E 38th St & Madison Ave. NYC@TimesNow @TNNavbharat @ZoomTV… pic.twitter.com/iMSZAfRtaw — FIA NY-NJ-NE (@FIANYNJCTNE) July 18, 2025

Vijay Deverakonda ‘Honoured’ With the Opportunity

Vijay Deverakonda also shared his thoughts about the grand event and said, "I am honoured and excited to be the Grand Marshal at the India Day parade happening on August 17 in New York City. I will also be part of the festivities organised on August 15. I am looking forward to celebrating the day with all of you and pay tribute to our motherland." ‘Kingdom’ Controversy: Madras High Court Directs Police to Protect Theatres Screening of Vijay Deverakonda’s Latest Film Amid NTK Protests.

About India Day Parade 2025

The India Day parade is an annual event celebrating India's Independence Day. This year, we celebrate our 78th Independence Day. The grand event organised by FIA features a grand procession and cultural performances. The 43rd India Day Parade will take place on Sunday, August 17, on Madison Avenue in New York.

