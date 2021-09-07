Gurugram, Sep 7 (PTI) Promising Indian golfer Jahanvi Bakshi will look to continue her fine form when she tees up at the eighth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Golden Green Golf Club on Wednesday.

The teen star has won twice in her last three starts and finished runner-up once though she is yet to compete on international tours.

She seems to be happy gaining experience at home before venturing out like many before her.

Jahanvi, 19, and her younger sibling, Hitaashee, have both already won on the Hero WPGT and have consistently been finishing in the leading positions.

Another pair of sisters in the field, more familiar for a long period, the Atwal sisters will also be in action again.

Seher, who won her maiden title as a pro in the fourth leg this season, started well last week as she led after the first round. However, she was unable to maintain the tempo and ended fourth.

She will be looking to improve on that to pick up valuable points, money and experience.

With many of the leading women golfers away in Europe for the Ladies European Tour and Ladies European Tour Access Series, the ongoing events are a great chance for the younger lot.

Among the amateurs, Avani Prashanth and Sneha Singh have shown great promise and have regularly been challenging the pros. Both have also won pro titles while still being amateurs.

Two experienced stars in the field here who will be hoping to reverse their fortunes will be Neha Tripathi and Saaniya Sharma, who recently went to the US to play Stage 1 of the LPGA Qualifiers.

The field includes six amateurs. Apart from Avani Prashanth and Sneha Singh, the others are Rishika Muralidhar, Vidhatri Urs, Khushi Hooda and Nishna Patel.

