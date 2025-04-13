Jaipur, Apr 13 (PTI) Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal appeared to be batting on a different surface as he hit a sublime 47-ball 75 to power Rajasthan Royals to 173/4 in challenging conditions against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL clash here on Sunday.

On a tacky Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch where the ball stayed low and lacked pace, Jaiswal's strokeplay stood out after RCB won a good toss.

The 23-year-old struck 10 fours and two sixes, handling the testing conditions with remarkable poise even as the others around him struggled to get going.

After Jaiswal's departure, Dhruv Jurel got a reprieve from Virat Kohli and played the finisher's role with aplomb, striking a 23-ball 35 not out with two fours and two sixes as RR managed 59 runs in the last five overs.

After negotiating a disciplined opening spell from RCB's pace attack, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Yash Dayal, Jaiswal teed off in the fifth over, hitting a six and a four off Yash Dayal.

He reached his second fifty of the season in 35 balls and ensured Royals maintained momentum through the middle overs.

Unlike his skipper Sanju Samson, who looked scratchy during his 13 off 16 balls, Jaiswal played with clarity and composure.

Samson, bogged down by seven dot balls and tight bowling, survived a run-out chance on 3 but was eventually stumped by Jitesh Sharma after misjudging a low delivery from Krunal Pandya, who bowled well.

Jaiswal, however, looked in complete control. He pierced the field with finesse, employing reverse sweeps and lap shots.

His strong back-foot game also came into play, as he cut and pulled effectively.

He found solid support from Riyan Parag, who looked fluent during his 30-run knock that included a six and three fours.

The duo added 56 runs for the second wicket off just 39 balls.

Parag, however, couldn't capitalise on a life he received on 13, when Dayal dropped a straightforward catch at point off Suyash Sharma's bowling.

He eventually fell in the 14th over to Dayal's well-guised slower back-of-the-hand delivery, mistiming it to Kohli at short cover.

Jaiswal continued to innovate, scooping Hazlewood for a six over fine leg. He followed it up with a thick edge through third man for four, but Hazlewood had the last word. In the same over, Jaiswal missed a sweep across the line to a full delivery and was trapped plumb in front.

RCB's fielding woes continued with Kohli dropping a routine catch of Jurel on 11.

