Manchester United are 13th in the English Premier League points table and next face Newcastle United away from home this evening. The Red Devils have had a tough campaign this year and the Europa League is the only trophy they are playing for currently. Opponents Newcastle United though will be treating this game as priority as they are active in the top-four race. The Magpies start the game at the seventh spot with four wins out of their last five matches played. A win for them at home against Manchester United will push them to the fourth spot, displacing Manchester City. Newcastle United versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on JioHotstar from 9:00 PM IST. Premier League 2024–25: Manchester United, Manchester City Share Spoils As Manchester Derby Ends in Stalemate.

Joe Willock suffered from a concussion and is unavailable due to the protocol in place. Alexander Isak has been a prolific goal scorer for the side and he will be the target man upfront. Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes will be deployed on the wings while Sandro Tonali should orchestrate play from central midfield.

Manchester United will be missing Matthijs de Light, Jonny Evans, Ayden Heaven, and Lisandro Martinez. Joshua Zirkzee was brilliant against Lyon and he is likely to lead the strike force. Mason Mount and Alejandro Garnacho will be the two attacking midfielders with Bruno Fernandes dropping to central midfield to partner Manuel Ugarte. Newcastle United Win Carabao Cup 2024-25; Dan Burn and Alexander Isak Superb Goals Helps The Magpies Clinch 2-1 Victory Over Liverpool in EFL Cup Final.

When is Newcastle United vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Newcastle United will take on Manchester United in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, April 13. The Newcastle United vs Manchester United match will be played at St. James Park and it will start at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Newcastle United vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches is Star Sports Network which will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Newcastle United vs Manchester United live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. For Newcastle United vs Manchester United online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Newcastle United vs Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Newcastle United vs Manchester United live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Manchester United have not done well against good teams and expect them to succumb to another defeat here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2025 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).