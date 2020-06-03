Sports News | James Norris Signs First Professional Contract with Liverpool

Liverpool [UK], June 3 (ANI): Liverpool on Tuesday announced that James Norris has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The 17-year-old full-back joined the Reds at U-9 level and has progressed to become an England youth international.

Norris began his season with the club's U-18s squad but also went on to make starts with the U-23s. Norris made his senior debut for the club when he came off the bench at Aston Villa in the League Cup in December 2019.

Moreover, the West Derby-born player was also on the bench at Anfield when Liverpool's youngest-ever side won an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town in February.

Norris turned out regularly for the club's U19 UEFA Youth League team, while his attacking instincts also saw him employed further up the pitch in some matches. (ANI)

