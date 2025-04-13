Karachi [Pakistan], April 13 (ANI): Karachi Kings top-order batter James Vince scripted a massive milestone in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) after blazing his way to a rollicking century against Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium.

Vince hammered a ton in just 42 deliveries to open Karachi's win account as the Kings gunned down a mammoth 235-run target to trounce Multan in a run-scoring fest. After putting up a swashbuckling display, Vince became the third-fastest centurion in PSL's history.

The record for the fastest century in Pakistan's premier T20 tournament belongs to Usman Khan, who breezed past the three-digit mark in just 36 deliveries. South Africa's Rilee Rossouw follows in next with a 41-ball hundred.

The entertaining and gripping affair in Karachi began with the Sultans' skipper Mohammad Rizwan leading his side from the front and mesmerising the spectators with an exquisite 105* from 69 deliveries.

With nine boundaries and five towering maximums, Rizwan found support from Kamran Ghulam and Michael Bracewell's quick-fire contributions towards the end. In his short-lived 36 from 19 cameo, Ghulam opened his arms and displayed a wide array of shots.

In the aftermath of his dismissal, Bracewell joined hands with Rizwan and took the brunt of scoring runs with aggression, firing an unbeaten 44 from 17 deliveries to propel Multan to a daunting 234/3.

In reply, Tim Seifert set the tempo of the chase with a swift 32 from 16 after skipper David Warner's early dismissal. Vince went straight down the business and dealt with boundaries, unfazed by the events unfolding on the other end.

When the situation started to escalate out of Karachi's hands, Khushdil Shah flexed his boundary-hitting muscle to keep Karachi in the thick of the action. After Vince was run out on 101, Khushdil relentlessly attacked Multan before being cleaned up by Akif Javed on 60(37). The damage was done well before Khushdil's dismissal as Karachi relished in its four-wicket triumph with four balls to spare. (ANI)

