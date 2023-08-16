Kolkata, Aug 16 (PTI) After facing defeat in their previous matches, Jamshedpur FC and Indian Navy will look to get their Durand Cup campaign back on track when they face each other here on Thursday.

The Navy team gave a very good account of themselves against Mohammedan Sporting before going down 1-2.

Jamshedpur were defeated 0-5 in their first game by a far superior Mumbai City FC.

It remains to be seen whether the young wards of Steven Dias can brush aside that pounding to make a turnaround.

"It's not going to be an easy match against the Indian Navy Team but we are positive and looking forward to it," said Jamshedpur FC coach Dias.

"The young lads are working hard and ready to bounce back. I am confident that we will make our fans proud and showcase some good football," he added.

Must-win match for Bodoland FC

Kokrajhar: In the second match of the day, Bodoland FC face a do-or-die scenario against the Indian Army side here.

Anything less than a win would shut down their chances of entering the quarterfinals irrespective of the outcome of their final match against Odisha FC.

The Indian Army are in a much more comfortable position after their opening game win over Odisha.

But they will miss their main forward Liton Shil, who had scored in the first game. But Ramesh Anthony sounded confident.

“The boys are motivated and we have prepared well. Yes, we will be missing our main striker but we have other players also. We will be playing to win, which will make our qualification easier,” said Anthony.

Bodoland coach Daimalu Basumatary also sounded confident despite the task at hand.

“We lost three points in the last match (against Rajasthan United FC). We made some mistakes but our players played well and fought till the whistle was blown. The next two matches are very important for us and we have to win both," he said.

A win for Bodoland FC will open up the Group F standings with Odisha winning their second game against Rajasthan United FC.

